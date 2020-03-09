DOZENS of sheepish motorists were forced to carry out a ewe turn this weekend - after encountering a flock of sheep on a busy A-road.

Traffic came to a sudden stop after the flock wandered onto a dual carriageway on Sunday morning.

The woolly animals escaped and made their way onto the A64 near Tadcaster, North Yorks., forcing motorists to turn away as they hogged both lanes.

Police snapped the surreal pictures before safely herding the sheep away and reopening the road.

The force have thanked the public for their patience in light of the rare occurrence, in a Facebook post.

They said: “Without wanting to bleat on, we dealt with a large amount of baaaarmy sheep this morning being a bit woolly about what they were doing on the A64 near Tadcaster.

“If you were caught up in it, thank ewe for your patience.”

The force control room also posted the picture on Twitter, adding: "This was the scene from the A64 earlier today when both lanes had to be shut at Tadcaster whilst we dealt with this unruly group!"

Andy Horncastle, posting on Facebook, said: “Stupid bloody sheep...They are going the wrong way...How dangerous.”