A YELLOW warning for heavy rain in the Yorkshire Dales has been issued by the Met Office, and a flood alert issued for the River Ouse in York by the Environment Agency.
Forecasters say the rain is set to fall between 6pm tonight and noon tomorrow in the Pennines, and could cause some flooding and travel disruption.
They say homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
The rain is set to cause the River Ouse downstream in York rise in coming days, but the river is currently at a low level - just 1.88 metres above normal summer levels- after reaching a peak of 4.5 metres during the February floods.
A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Ouse in York, which says levels are rising slowly as a result of overnight rain on Saturday.
It says further rainfall is expected today and into tomorrow, and the agency is monitoring the situation closely.
"At these levels most riverside footpaths will remain passable, however there may be some minor impacts on esplanades around Queen’s Staith and King’s Staith," it adds.