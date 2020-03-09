A MAN in his 20s has been arrested after an alleged indecent exposure incident in North Yorkshire.
A teenage girl reported that a man indecently exposed himself on the footpath on New Bridge in Whitby, North Yorkshire Police said.
It happened between 8.20am and 8.40am on Friday.
Following a police investigation, a local man was arrested and has been released on bail pending further enquiries, the force said.
It is urging anyone who saw the incident to get in touch if they have not already done so.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Glyn Wenham, or email glyn.wenham@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200039153.
