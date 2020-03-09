CHILDREN from two York schools got the chance to explore a top city hotel.

Members of the school council at both Hob Moor Community Primary Academy and special school Hob Moor Oaks took part in a treasure hunt at The Grand.

The hotel enjoys a five year partnership with the Acomb schools. Many pupils have had the opportunity to do some work experience, spending time in the kitchens, baking and making ‘mocktails’. “We just love Hob Moor.” said food and beverages manager Alexandra Chlistalla.

The most recent visit took seven children into a number of rooms to hunt for Viking themed treasure. Later they looked in at the spa and had a drink and a biscuit at the Rise restaurant.

“The hotel always contribute to our school fairs and residential fund,” said Karen Fowler from the school.

“We try to repay their support by taking in artwork we’ve made which they the display around the building.”