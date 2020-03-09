SEARCHES are continuing today (Monday) to find an 81-year-old man from a village north of York who was last seen more than a week ago.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed this morning that Brian Warriss, from Alne, is still missing.
There have been no sightings since he was reported missing, the force added.
He was last seen walking along the roadside in Aldwark at around 4.45pm on March 1.
Mr Warriss was captured on CCTV which showed that he was wearing a distinctive bright red hat, red fleece jacket and navy trousers.
Extensive searches, including support from the Upper Wharfedale and Scarborough Ryedale Search and Rescue Teams, the York Rescue Boat and the police Underwater Search Unit, have yet to find Mr Warriss, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force is continuing to appeal for any information about Mr Warriss and possible sightings of him since March 1.
If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12200036416.
Comments are closed on this article.