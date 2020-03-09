EMERGENCY services were called to a property in York where two elderly people had collapsed.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Acomb were called to Langholme Drive at 12.10am this morning (Monday) and used "specialist access tools" to get into the property, allowing access for ambulance crews.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews from Acomb assisted ambulance crews gain access to a domestic property to treat two elderly occupants that had collapsed.
"Crews used specialist access tools to allow access to the property."
