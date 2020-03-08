PLAYS and poetry were performed over the weekend as York celebrated International Women’s Week.

The event, which runs from March 7 until 15, had a collection of events that discussed helps celebrate the global day of recognition and celebration for women.

This year’s theme is ‘Respect and Recognition’ for women within these shores and beyond, whatever their cultural or personal background and identity.

More than 30 events will take place around the city, some for women only and some open to all.

This weekend’s programme included a variety of performances of plays, poetry, book readings, talks, workshops, yoga, and movement classes.

On Sunday, residents attended a talk and spiritual session by Lindsay Coldrick, that discussed the characteristics of a Divine Feminine and Divine Masculine.

The event provided a practical set of meditation tools to help both women and men create a more creative and positive mindset.

Meanwhile, thespians gathered at Spark York on Sunday afternoon to learn about the art of creative storytelling.

The two-hour sessions also included improvisation and learning the art of the persuasion.

Organiser and acting coach, Sue Lister, said that the event was a “supportive atmosphere where there is no right or wrong and all contributions are respected.”

The events are scheduled to carry on into next week, which include an Oriental Dance on Monday, Yoga lessons on Tuesday and a hula hoop workout on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said: “The programme brings people together to celebrate women’s achievements, to witness women’s struggles, and to work towards justice and equality for all, locally and globally.”