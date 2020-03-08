POLICE are currently attending a crash in York.

The incident happened in Clifton Green, York.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an road traffic collision on Clifton Green. Traffic is starting to build up and may cause delays for a short while as it is a major junction in York."

The A19 Clifton Road has partially blocked both ways, with slow traffic due to accident from Clifton Green to The Avenue.

Traffic is taking it in turns to pass the scene.

More to follow.