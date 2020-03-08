OVER 250 people in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Sunday, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

In total,273 people had tested positive for Covid-19, a rise of 67 from the 206 cases which had been confirmed on Saturday.

While 23,513 people have been tested in the UK, of which 23,240 were confirmed negative.

Public Health England said that the current cases in York are three - however, 14 cases are still awaiting clarification.

In the UK, the public has been told to prepare itself in case "social distancing" policies are needed to help contain the spread of the virus.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a man in his early 80s had become the second person to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, died on Thursday while being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

A family member, speaking to the Guardian, has since claimed the hospital was "too slow" to detect the man's symptoms and move him into isolation away from other at-risk patients.

On Thursday evening another patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, became the first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with Covid-19 while at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

In Scotland, five more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with a total of 18 now confirmed.