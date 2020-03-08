A new dating app, released in celebration of beloved dog show Crufts, gives prospective partners a good look at what they really care about - man’s best friend - before sealing the deal.

Just like other dating apps, Doggr. encourages users to swipe through profiles - but there’s one key difference. There are no pictures of people, only dogs - and it’s up to the women to take the lead and decide whether to throw the guy a bone, or send him to the doghouse.

The revolutionary app, promoted by digital marketing agency Blueclaw, is designed to help dog lovers make connections with other dog lovers without the sway of a prospective partner’s physical appearance - just that of their furry friend.

To ensure a safe dating experience for both the dog and owners, users are verified based on the legitimacy of their dog snaps and are only allowed to meet in a public dog park for their first date during daylight hours.

If the users have a mutual connection, there’s the opportunity to move things to the DMs, where snaps of the owners can be shared at will. Essential demographics are inputted at the start of profile creation (gender, age and occupation) so that way, users will know whether they’ve been barking up the wrong tree before meeting.

The app was conceived following recent findings that women made an average of 69% more matches on popular dating apps if their furry friend is included in their image, while men made 38% more connections when a picture of their pawsome pal appeared on their profile.

Rachael Sammut, marketing and sales consultant at Blueclaw, said: “From a sales perspective, it’s really refreshing to see a dating app that’s been developed with users in mind - whether they’re looking for a romantic or platonic connection.

“As a digital marketing agency, it’s very exciting for us to find out how the public will respond to the app. We’re more than pleased to partner with Doggr. and look forward to the launch of the app, alongside feedback from both the wider dating industry and singles across the UK!”

Doggr. will be available for free download in the UK imminently once approved by key app stores, with users encouraged to start stockpiling pics of their pooch to maximise their appeal as soon as possible.

