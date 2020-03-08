A YORK mum has devised a new badge-wearing scheme to combat loneliness and bring parents together.

Mum-of-two Emily Pickard, 37, who runs York parenting community and website York Mumbler, has designed small purple “Mumblerhood” badges to pin onto coats, changing bags and buggies.

She hopes the free badges will act as “ice breakers”, and give those wearing them the confidence to connect.

“It really started when people on the York Mumbler Facebook Group started talking about loneliness,” said Emily.

“Parenting can be very difficult. When your child has a tantrum in the supermarket on the floor, you feel judged by people.

“I wanted to do something positive to help with that and extend the sense of community - that we already have online - onto the streets.

“If someone is wearing that badge, they are a friend. If your child has a meltdown and you see someone wearing the badge nearby, you know you’re in it together with friends, you’re not alone.”

The badges are deliberately small – about the size of a penny – and don’t have Mumbler branding.

You can get them at the next York Mumbler nearly new sale - March 21 at Clements Hall, Nunthorpe Road - and soon they will be available from from the desk at Creepy Crawlies, Wigginton Road and at Askham Bryan College Wildlife Park as well as a number of nurseries around York.

Emily hopes the Mumblerhood will help parents to brave new situations.

Emily added: “I’m an extrovert and don’t have a big problem going to baby groups and chatting to people but for some people it is quite nerve wracking, especially when you have just had a baby.

“I want it to be inclusive club, not something that excludes people. You don’t have to do anything; you can just wear it and it can be subtle. I’d love to see dads and grandparents wearing them too.”

Emily has instigated the #Mumblerhood movement on social media, for people to share examples of when being part of a team has helped.

It could be somebody helping you in the supermarket, in the playground, making you feel welcome somewhere new, brightening your day, or anything that has made you feel better.

For more information about Mumblerhood, visit York Mumbler at york.mumbler.co.uk