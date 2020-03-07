A YORK man has been charged with more than 30 sexual offences.

Ben Breakwell, 39, of Monkgate, York, has been charged with four offences related to alleged taking or making of indecent images of children.

He is also facing 32 other charges that relate to alleged sexual activity with three girls, aged 13 to 16.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2012 and 2017 when Breakwell was a teacher at a Hammersmith school, in London.

The investigation began in 2017 and is being led by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police West Area Command Unit.

Breakwell is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 9.