POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious crash that occurred in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened in Gillamoor Bank, Kirbymoorside, at approximately 11am on March 5, and involved a red Honda CB500 motorcycle and what a witness describes as a small green or blue van, similar to a Peugeot Partner.
North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision or has any dash-camera footage of the vehicles, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the green or blue van, as the occupants may have important information which would assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
