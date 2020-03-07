PEOPLE that have been affected by flooding in Selby district can now apply for financial support to help them in the aftermath.

Around 30 homes in the district have been flooded recently, following a series of storms during the wettest February on record.

River levels on the Aire, Ouse and Derwent have all been extremely high. Along the River Aire, Selby District Council, the Environment Agency and North Yorkshire County Council all worked together to protect people and properties.

However, some homes in the Hirst Courtney area were flooded, after the Aire washlands filled to capacity.

Householders affected can apply for a £500 grant to help with immediate costs and may be eligible for Council Tax relief. There’s also the potential of a grant of up to £5,000 to help people protect their homes in the future. Businesses affected can apply for Business Rates relief.

Leader of Selby District Council, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “Alongside the financial support we’ve been able to secure from the government, we’re also working with others to provide practical help in the clear-up. For example, proving skips for the villages most-affected and making sure those most in need of help have the support they need.

“Although water levels are falling, there’s still a lot of disruption because of the flooding. Some roads remain closed because of water damage and other areas are still dealing with significant standing water. It’s important to walk or drive through any standing flood water and not to drive along roads with closure signs in place – they may still be unsafe even once the water has gone down.”

Selby District Council is coordinating the recovery work, working alongside the County Council, Environment Agency and others involved in the initial flood response.