SEVERAL events are taking place this weekend to celebrate York International Women's Week.

This year’s theme 'Respect and Recognition’ for women within the UK and beyond, whatever their cultural or personal background and identity.

The events are offered by local organisers, individual and groups, and the programme has been created by a small group of volunteers.

This year the programme includes plays, poetry, book readings, talks, workshops, yoga, movement classes, musical events and the opportunity to taste Fair Trade food made by women.

In total, more than 30 events will take place around the city - with the majority of them free of charge, and any events that charge an entrance fee will donate any profits to women’s organisations.

This weekend, events include a women's fair-trade chocolate tasting day at the Fairer World shop in Gillygate, running from 10am until 4pm today (Saturday) and a talk on self-respect and self-Recognition through poetry at Kings Manor in Exhibition Square from 3pm until 5pm.

On Sunday, visitors can attend a talk on divine feminism and masculinity at the Raylor Centre in James Street from 10am, or a drama workshop at Spark York from 2pm until 4pm with Sue Perkins.

Tomorrow evening, the Cinemarts cafe will present the film Maiden, at Bison Coffee Shop in Heslington Road from 5.45pm.

To find out more about what is going on, visit https://yorkinternationalwomensweek.wordpress.com/2020/01/28/yiww20-programme/.