SEVERAL traffic restrictions will be in place over the next few weeks throughout York.

From March 16, bikes and vehicles won’t be allowed in the Eye of York between 5.30pm until 8pm while the Holocaust Memorial Day event takes place at Clifford’s Tower.

Restrictions in Alma Terrace in Fishergate will begin on March 16 and will last for six months to provide Disabled Person’s parking place.

On March 17, cars will be prevented from travelling through or waiting in Nicholas Street, in Layerthorpe, York.

City of York Council said that the road will only be closed between 7pm until 11pm while sewer work is completed.

It is predicted that during the period of work, vehicle movements on Lawrence Street will be controlled by temporary traffic lights.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.

Meanwhile, resurfacing work is due to start in Feversham Crescent from March, 23 from 9.15am until 5pm.

York council added that vehicles will be unable to access Feversham Crescent.

An alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period, and traffic signs or barriers will indicate the extent of the prohibitions.

Foss Bank-Jewbury, in York, will be partially closed to cars from March 16 until March 17.

Vehicles will be stopped from using part of the road connecting Foss Bank-Jewbury close to the city walls while ducting works take place on site.

Alternative routes will also be signed while the work is undertaken.

For more information, please contact Darren Hobson Telephone 01904 551367, or email: darren.hobson@york.gov.uk.