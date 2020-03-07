SOME shops in York had sold out of paracetamol on Friday as concerns deepened about the rapid growth in coronavirus cases - despite reassurances from Health Secretary Matt Hancock that there was no need for panic-buying of anything.

Sainsbury’s convenience store in Fulford Road, Tesco in Piccadilly and Boots in Coney Street had either empty or near empty shelves of the painkiller, although other shops still had supplies available.

The problems arose as it emerged yesterday that more than 160 people had now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.

This was up from 115 cases reported on Thursday, in the largest day-on-day increase.

There was confusion in official statistics over the number of confirmed cases in York.

Public Health England (PHE) said it published data by upper tier local authority, one day in arrears, to allow local public health and health colleagues to plan their services.

But it said that in the City of York Council area the number of confirmed cases was ‘1 to 4’, adding: “Data may be subject to delays in case confirmation and reporting, as well as ongoing data cleaning.”

As of yesterday teatime, only three York cases had been formally confirmed - two Chinese nationals staying at StayCity aparthotel near York Barbican, who became the first cases in the UK at the end of January, and a York resident who was diagnosed earlier this week after returning home from a European coronavirus hot spot, Italy.

Mr Hancock said the Government was working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as he sought to reassure the public following panic-buying in some areas, with stores seeing their shelves cleared of essentials such as toilet roll and paracetamol.

Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, he said: “The Government has supplies of the key things that are needed, and, within the food supply, we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there.

“And, crucially, we are working to make sure that if people are self-isolating, they will be able to get the food and supplies that they need.”

He said there was “absolutely no need” for individual people “to go round buying more than they need”.

Downing Street said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had regular meetings with the food industry to discuss risks to the supply chain, with a working group due to meet on Friday.

One supermarket executive told the BBC sales of basics such as pasta and tinned goods had “gone through the roof”, adding: “While I think people don’t need to panic buy and should just shop normally, I’m not sure the Government can guarantee all food supply in all instances.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health, City of York Council, yesterday (Friday) issued a statement offering the latest advise.

She said: “We are aware that individuals will self-isolate following Public Health England advice.

“Robust infection control measures are in place and we are continuing to work closely with health partners, including Public Health England and the Department for Health and Social Care as well as partners across York and North Yorkshire.

“Residents are encouraged to take the steps advised by Public Health England, to stop the spread of any infection, by maintaining good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene measures."

She advised: