PEOPLE who enter York's rivers may be suffering from mental health problems - according to the city's Water Safety Forum - which will look into the role of emotional distress in incidents.
Initiatives to make York's rivers as safe as possible include identifying trends of where people enter the water, training for people who work in the city centre and events for the city's two universities.
York Water Safety Forum - a partnership between North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police, City of York Council, water safety experts from the Canal and Rivers Trust, the York Rescue Boat, York St John University and the University of York - met on February 26 as part of their continuing work to make the rivers safer.
Chair of the group Stuart Simpson, from the fire and rescue service, said: "As part of this work we are looking into where and why people enter the rivers. There’s often a belief that people have entered the water due to drunken antics, but actually there is often a mental health link which we are hoping to explore further as a group."
“The Water Safety Forum continue to look at ways we can make the rivers in York safer.
"We’d like to remind people that if you do see anyone in difficulty in the rivers, or any open water, to call 999 and ask for the fire service and look for rescue equipment to throw to them.”
