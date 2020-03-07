A LOT has happened since Christmas. We’ve had storms, floods, more storms and more floods. The spectre of a coronavirus pandemic has raised its ugly head. And we’ve technically left the European Union (though we’ll continue to abide by its rules for at least the rest of the year).
Given all that’s happened, it’s quite nice to be able to cast our minds back a couple of months, to when everything seemed simpler.
The theme for The Press Camera Club’s December competition was #12daysofChristmas. Entries flooded in: but eventually we chose Kieran Delaney’s picture of a little boy standing in front of a bauble-laden Christmas tree as the winner. It ‘captured the magic of Christmas and had a real emotional punch,’ we ruled.
Kieran has now been presented with a canvas print of his winning photo by Jessops. Congratulations, Kieran.
And the theme for this month’s camera club competition? It’s happiness. So happy snapping...