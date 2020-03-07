A NEW bike shop and cafe has thrown open its doors in York.

Triathlon coach Jack Maitland who has supported the Brownlee brothers among others attended the launch of Triathlon Bikes in Walmgate.

"It is a really nice concept, having the cafe and shop together," said Jack, from Leeds, over a coffee with shop owner Drew Mitchell.

"People can meet and hang out and chat about triathlons and cycling which are both popular sports - look at the success of the many cycling events in Yorkshire over the last few years. In the UK, York is centrally positioned and easy to get to. When we have big events like Leeds Triathlon or the Tour de Yorkshire, people will quite possibly combine those with a visit to York and the shop."

The shop, managed by Shona Lavelle, sells reconditioned triathlon bikes and apparel, and has a bike workshop with two mechanics.

The shop and cafe, which sells mostly gluten-free cakes, will be open daily from 8am to 6pm (9am to 6pm, Sundays).

"The idea is people can get a coffee on their way to work or book their bike in for a service," said Shona.