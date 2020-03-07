TWO friends who want to bring authentic Italian cooking to York have reopened their street food business at a new venue.
Robin George and his business partner, chef Alessandro Venturi, used to run a stall at Shambles Market on Silver Street.
But they moved out in January and - after holding a sell-out supper club event at the Pig and Pastry in Bishopthorpe Road - have secured a new venue for their business.
The two friends have opened at Spark York - where they said they will serve up "traditional Italian food, pasta and wine, homemade bread for some special bruschette, fried bites and sweets".
The duo, who grew up in Rome together, were pursuing different careers in England, but they decided that York would be an ideal place to reignite their love for cooking by opening the business together.
Alessandro said a love for cooking runs in his family.
The new restaurant opened today, Friday.
Find them online at facebook.com/aromapastabar.