If it's been a busy week, here's a snapshot of the big business stories you might have missed.
1. One of York's biggest employers, Aviva announced their financial results for 2019 but chief executive officer Maurice Tulloch said he is not complacent.
2. Train companies rallied round to offer free travel to people affected after airline Flybe which operates from Leeds Bradford Airport collapsed into administration.
3. Jobs always attract attention and news of Network Rail's recruitment fair for 60 jobs featured high in our list of 'most read' stories on yorkpress.co.uk
4. A York group of the Institute of Directors has been launched to offer more support to city business leaders.
5. And finally, Sirius Minerals shareholders attended a meeting in London, voted and then faced an anxious wait to hear whether a £405m rescue takeover bid had won support.