THE family and friends of a man whose body was found in York’s River Ouse last October have suggested three possible reasons why they believe he might have fallen victim to foul play.

They say they think robbery, sexual jealousy and drugs are all possible factors in the death of Joe Rainham, whose body was recovered from the water near Lendal Bridge on Saturday, October 26 last year.

Joe’s friend and housemate Adrian Fechete said that just a few days before he had disappeared on Friday, October 4, Joe had won £10,000 on online roulette, and he believed he might have been robbed by someone who found out about his winnings.

He said Joe also had a complicated private life, and he wondered if sexual jealousy might have provided another motive.

His aunt Media said another possibility was that Joe had been given drugs – or his drink had been spiked – and this had caused the heart attack, and someone with him had panicked and dumped his body to avoid questions.

“He liked a drink – he was an alcoholic - but he didn’t take drugs,” she said.

Joe’s brother Brighton said he had emailed a series of questions to police about their investigation into Joe’s death, but had received no response as yet.

He said these questions included: When was the last official sighting of Joe, including any CCTV camera footage? Did he go to a party? If so, where was it and when? What time did he leave the party? Did he call a taxi when leaving the party?What caused his heart and respiratory system to stop?

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman told The Press: “We are currently awaiting the results of toxicology tests and the completion of the post-mortem report in relation to this death. It will then be the coroner’s decision to hold an inquest.

“This is a very difficult time for the family and they have our sympathy. They will be kept up-to-date by the police.”

Coroner Jon Heath said he was still currently awaiting some information he required in order for a decision to be made, and was hoping that a decision would be made by the end of this week, if not before.