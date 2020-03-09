A NEW initiative to tackle traffic, parking and air pollution has been launched at two York primary schools.

The Park and Stride scheme will see pupils dropped off at the York RI sports club car park on New Lane and walk together with two or more adults as part of a 'walking bus' to nearby Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC Primary School or Acomb Primary School.

It is hoped the idea will save parents' time dropping off their children, stop bad parking on nearby streets, encourage exercise and improve air quality and traffic.

The initiative has been launched thanks to York RI - who offered to let parents use their large car park. And contractor Colas stepped in to fix the car park exit road on a no profit basis - after schoolchildren sent out a letter appealing for help.

Louise Haritakis from Our Lady's said: “We are delighted to offer this Park and Stride facility for families who live a long way away and are unable to walk the whole journey.

"Our school is committed to encouraging healthy and active travel for all our pupils."

Tom Dennis, PE teacher at Acomb Primary added:

“We are thrilled that this has received ward funding and that Colas has done such a fantastic job in improving the user experience of the site. We look forward to using the site to create a safe and healthy commute for a long time to come.”

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans and City of York Council officers also helped make the idea a reality, according to Holgate councillor Kallum Taylor.

He said: “It’s great to have finally found a way to get this concrete improvement in place.

"The Park and Stride scheme will play a key part, along with other measures, in easing the congestion and parking pressures faced around here, and it’s a brilliant example of meaningful teamwork in the community."

Sean Heslop, chair of the York RI, said: “Anyone who has seen the children’s letter of appeal could not be other than impressed by their enthusiasm and commitment to making a better environment for us all.”

The scheme opened on Friday.