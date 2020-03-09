A MAN has launched a search for the first car he ever bought in 1976, despite the fact the vehicle - believed to be in York - has since been turned into a barbecue.

Derek Carroll, from Edinburgh, who owned the former 1965 Chevrolet Impala as his first car in 1976, described it as his “pride and joy”.

While working as a 17-year-old apprentice mechanic, Derek bought the car for £100 from an electronics company owner in Edinburgh.

He said: “I was out on a breakdown call when I spotted the car, with flat tyres, in the yard of Dr Pringles’ company.

“I wrote him a letter stating that I’d like to buy the car but only had £100. To my surprise he sold me it.”

Derek sold on the car in 1979 to a wedding hire business, which led to the Chevrolet taking Derek and his best man to his first wedding in 1980.

Derek said: “I always wondered what became of the car.”

After posting a photo of the car when he owned it onto a group on Facebook, Derek was contacted by someone who had purchased the front end of the car.

The buyer had then converted the front end into a working barbecue.

Derek was then informed that the barbecue had been sold to someone in York, but the seller had no contact details.

Derek said: “I have contacted the Yorkshire American Car Club to see if any of their members owned it, but to no avail.”

Derek is now trying to locate the barbecue, so he can try and buy it to own it again as he did in his younger years.

He said: “Having had so many great times in this car in my youth, I would love to have this barbecue in my garden now.”

If you can help Derek to track down the barbecue, email on: derek@taxiboardgame.co.uk