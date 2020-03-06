POLICE are continuing to appeal for information and possible sightings of Brian Warriss, aged 81.
Mr Warriss, from Alne, was last seen walking along the roadside in Aldwark at around 4.45pm Sunday (March 1).
He was captured on CCTV which showed that he was wearing a distinctive bright red hat, red fleece jacket and navy trousers.
Extensive searches, including support from the Upper Wharfedale and Scarborough Ryedale Search and Rescue Teams, the York Rescue Boat and the police Underwater Search Unit, have yet to locate Mr Warriss.
North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for any information about Mr Warriss and possible sightings of him since Sunday (March 1).
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12200036416.
View the CCTV footage of Brian Warriss here.