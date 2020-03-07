THE number of children being detained under the mental health act in York has increased - amid a rise nationwide.
During the last three years, the number of vulnerable children being detained by police for mental health reasons in York has increased by 12 per cent - and a leading charity says ineffective mental health support is to blame for soaring numbers of young people being sectioned by police.
The figures follow an investigation by Newsquest - parent company of the York Press - and The Home Office, which revealed the number of young people detained by police under the Mental Health Act has risen by 19 per cent between 2016-17 and 2018-19 in England and Wales.
And the National Police Chiefs’ Council said officers are spending more time than they should dealing with people in crisis, due to understaffing in the NHS.
Tom Madders, director of campaigns at YoungMinds, said: “Unfortunately, young people across the country too often can’t get effective mental health support until they reach crisis point. If the Government wants to reduce the number of young people who become so unwell that they need hospital treatment, it needs to make early intervention a priority - through the NHS, in schools and in local communities.”
A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman said: “Police officers are spending more time than they should be waiting for people in crisis to be admitted for treatment because of understaffing in the NHS. There is a well-established dialogue between partners to build lasting support networks and we work closely with the NHS to help those facing mental health emergencies get assistance.”