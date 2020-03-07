A DIGITAL doctors' practice in York has been found empty by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as it looked to carry out an inspection.

The CQC planned to visit the Doc-OneStop practice in Kettlestring Lane for an inspection on January 27.

However, upon arrival it was discovered that the building was empty.

A report, published by the CQC earlier this week, said: “We found that the registered premises were empty.

“We made inquiries with adjoining premises and they informed us that the provider had moved out a few months earlier.”

It was concluded that Doc-OneStop was no longer working from the location.

The practice had been handed a six-month suspension following the last inspection in July last year, when the CQC suggested that the patients were “at risk of serious harm".

Beverley Cole, CQC head of primary medical services inspection, said that the suspension was to “protect people from avoidable harm".

The report says that the CQC had tried to contact Doc-OneStop both before and after attempting the inspection.

The report said: “Following the inspection, we took legal advice.

"All attempts to contact the registered provider both prior to and following inspection had been unsuccessful.”

The report concluded that the practice would score an overall rating of ‘Inadequate’, which was carried over from the previous inspection last year.

As the inspectors had been unable to contact the practice, the CQC has now deregistered Doc-OneStop.

It said the practice was now regarded as a “gone away provider".

As it has been deregistered, if Doc-OneStop provides services to patients that required CQC registration, it will be breaking the law, the CQC said.

Doc-OneStop, which launched in October 2018, was set up to provide online consultations, walk-in consultations, management of long-term conditions, health screening, near patient testing, endoscopy and auriscope procedures and dispense medicines on the premises.

The provider was the first of its kind to register with the CQC in the UK.