THE beautiful Goddards House and Garden has reopened for spring.

The National Trust property threw open its doors for the new season last week - and is open from Thursday to Sunday throughout March.

And a packed calendar of events at the venue includes Easter egg hunts, gardening talks and afternoon tea to celebrate Mothers' Day.

The arts and crafts house in Dringhouses was built in 1927 for Noel and Kathleen Terry of the famed chocolate-manufacturing family Terry's.

The site was chosen to be within sight of the factory and Noel Terry walked to work across the racecourse.

Visitors can catch a glimpse into the family home and life working at a chocolate factory.

Four acres of gardens - designed by George Dillistone - include flowers, yew-edged garden rooms, water features, lawns and hidden pathways.

Visit nationaltrust.org.uk/goddards-house-and-garden