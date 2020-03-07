A COUNCILLOR has raised fresh questions about the role of the council leader in the departure of the local authority's chief executive.

Labour councillor Pete Kilbane claimed Cllr Keith Aspden refused to answer questions of significant public interest - about conduct and taxpayer value for money - after The Press revealed last month that a £400,000 payout is understood to have been agreed for chief executive Mary Weastell at a secret meeting.

But Cllr Aspden has hit back - saying it is "incredibly disappointing that the Labour group are choosing to play party politics with an individual HR issue".

He also said he replied to Cllr Kilbane's email within two days - and that an investigation has been launched into how The Press found out about the payout.

Cllr Kilbane said: “The council leader has refused to answer a number of questions that are of significant public interest in terms of financial probity, appropriate conduct and taxpayer value for money.

"I asked if Employment Tribunal proceedings had been issued against the council, as has been reported, and if so, were any claims made against Cllr Aspden personally. No answer."

Cllr Aspden responded, saying: “It is incredibly disappointing that the Labour group are choosing to continue to play party politics with an individual HR issue.

"The Labour group fully understand that the nature of such HR cases is heavily guided by employment legislation and therefore, the council is restricted in what information it can share at this time.”

A City of York Council spokesperson confirmed the early retirement of a senior staff member was considered at a meeting on February 17.