GRAMMY Award winner Macy Gray and British pop-soul stars Lighthouse Family have been added to the stellar line-up for a new music festival in York.

They will join music legend Lionel Richie on the Sunday of the three-day York Festival, which will be held at York Sports Club between June 19 and June 21.

Macy Gray

Pop icons Madness headline the opening night before pop superstars Westlife take to the stage on Saturday and then Lionel Richie will close the festival on the Sunday.

American R&B and soul singer-songwriter Macy Gray first broke onto the scene in 1999 with her debut album On How Life Is. Her hit song, I Try achieved global acclaim and delivered her a Grammy while debut album On How Life Is sold seven million copies around the world.

Lighthouse Family became one of the most successful British bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s, selling more than 10 million albums and producing such timeless hits as Lifted, High and Ocean Drive.

Lighthouse Family

York Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to add both Macy Gray and Lighthouse Family to our debut line-up.

“Together with the global icon that is Lionel Richie this is going to be an amazing and unforgettable night.”

York Festival’s opening night headliners Madness will be joined by indie chart-toppers Lightning Seeds, Craig Charles with his famous Funk and Soul Club DJ set together with Leeds indie rockers Apollo Junction and York’s very own Violet Contours.

Joining Westlife on the Saturday night will be pop group All Saints, singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis Bextor, indie rock band Scouting for Girls and Take That’s Howard Donald, who will be spinning the discs for a very special DJ set.

For more information and tickets go to www.york-festival.com