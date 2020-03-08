A POP-up shop which sells products made by disabled people has moved.

Blueberry Academy which has been operating in the former Hambleton Pine Furniture shop in Walmgate has now relocated to 19 Micklegate.

The academy has occupied four empty premises since June 2018 to sell items made by its members with learning disabilities and differences, benefitting from reduced rents thanks to the support of the properties' owners. The members also gain vital employment skills and enjoy greater independence.

The Micklegate property, a former bridal shop which has been empty for some time, is owned by Markerstudy.

"We approached Markerstudy via Blacks and they have been amazing," said shop manager Angela Taylor. "We got a 'yes' on Wednesday and I had the keys on Friday. I have been blown away. They have pulled out all the stops to make sure it happens for us which is wonderful."

The team closed on Walmgate on Friday and rallied round to pack everything and transport it across the city centre, including shop trainee Jibin Kalapurikal. The Micklegate pop-up is expected to open this week.

"It is a much bigger premises with more opportunity to show the work that people have created. It is on a reduced rent; initially we have agreed a fixed term for eight weeks."

Angela said their relocation meant they could spread the word about their work to different people in the city.

"We are very excited. It is a period property, a listed building, and has beautiful dark wooden beams. People looking for a shop to let can step inside and look around the public area."