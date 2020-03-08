THE manager of an indoor racing centre in York claims the business has suffered major disruption and lost revenue during building work on the new Community Stadium.

Phil Hannington, general manager of York MotorSports Village (YMSV), said the only access to the business via Kathryn Avenue has “appeared to be an extension of the building site" - leading some customers to think the centre was closed.

Mr Hannington said they had always been told building disruption would be kept to a minimum, however, he said in recent months, it has increased.

“Our gross revenues have definitely been impacted during the works,” he said.

According to Mr Hannington, last summer YMSV was served a notice by City of York Council forcing it to vacate the car park serving the business.

He said the alternative parking allocated by the council was a "badly prepared plot of land which became a quagmire whenever it rained".

He said the company had originally been told resurfacing work to the car park would take a couple of weeks - but it had actually taken 10 weeks during YMSV's "busiest period in the summer school holidays".

Mr Hannington also claims work is sporadically undertaken along YMSV’s access road without prior notice, “impacting safety and obstructing access".

And he said the construction site has two access points - but the boundary fence was sometimes broken to serve as a "non-designated gate" - creating safety fears.

Mr Hannington added: “To add to this frustration, the perimeter fence has been blown over on multiple occasions, completely severing our access and causing a real safety concern for our staff and customers.”

He said YMSV has raised its concerns multiple times with Buckingham and the council, “yet the fence line continues to be broken for ease of access".

A council spokesperson said: “City of York Council are aware of some issues which have been raised by York Motorsport Village, these have been passed to GLL who are in possession of the site and GLL have assured us they are working with their contractor Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd to resolve these issues urgently.”

A Buckingham Group spokesperson added: “From the start of the project we have tried to work closely with York MotorSports Village. The sheer volume of work on the stadium has, we acknowledge, caused a small number of issues, when brought to our attention we have worked hard to amicably resolve any, and all, problems. We point out that that the access road forms part of the overall building and development works for the Community Stadium Project, as such a degree of disruption could not be avoided, we have done, and will continue to do, all that we can to keep any disruption to the minimum.”