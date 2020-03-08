A WIDOW from York is locked in a dispute with a defunct working men's club over more than £3,000 in shares owed to her husband.

Valerie Gill, 65, of Turpin Court, lost her husband, Kevin, to lung cancer, aged 67, in September last year. He had been a member of Tramways Working Men's Club for 30 years, and Mrs Gill said that when he died he meant for his £3,130 in shares to go to her.

The club in Mill Street closed in November 2018 after members voted to sell to Wetherby-based Oakgate Group for the site to be developed.

Mrs Gill, who worked as a cleaner at the University of York before she retired, said: "Kevin never made a will, but we sorted all our finances so everything was in my name when he died. I nursed him through lung cancer for the last three years and he died in the hospice. We talked about the shares money and he said it would be mine to take my daughters away after his death.

"I spoke to the club secretary after his death and explained that Kevin didn't make a will, but that I am his next of kin and they sent me a cheque made out to the executor of his will."

Mrs Gill explained that she can't cash the cheque and, despite repeated appeals, she hasn't received one in her own name.

She said: "I went to the CAB to get legal advice and they put me on to a solicitor who told me that I am due the money.

"Before Kevin's death we did everything we could so that there would be no problems when he died and I know he wouldn't want me to be going through this.

"The situation is very upsetting."

Sue Butterworth, who was the club secretary at Tramways, and who has been sending out cheques to former members said that she was unable to comment on Mrs Gill's situation.

She said: "I was made redundant when the club shut in November 2018. There is no one to speak to from the club any more and I am not allowed to comment on individual cases under the data protection act."

The Press previously reported that the club is thought to have had about 370 members all told and Ms Butterworth, said more than 75 per cent of members who turned out to vote at a meeting over the club’s future, voted for it to be sold.

The Press also reported at the time that the club struggled to contact longstanding members who had not visited or updated ther information in years.

The club was founded in 1920, when 100 men who worked on York’s tramways decided they needed a social club, and each contributed a pound, using the capital to found the club in a room at the Fulford tram depot. The club moved to a new purpose-built headquarters in Fishergate, but moved again in 1964 to Mill Street.

Oakgate also carried out the transformation of Stonebow House in the city centre into a mixed-use development.