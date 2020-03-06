YORK Minster’s gender pay gap report for 2019 has revealed that the average pay of female members of staff was higher than that of male employees.
The report shows data collected on April 5 last year when there were 269 full and part time members of staff employed at the Minster.
The Chapter of York, which has published the report, has a mean gender pay gap of -6.63 per cent (down from 0.53 per cent in 2018), which means that the average pay of female employees was higher than the average pay of their male colleagues. In 2019, the mean average hourly pay for female employees was £14.09 and £13.21 for male employees.
The Equality Act 2010 (Gender Pay Gap Information) Regulations 2017, requires employers with 250 or more employees, to publish statutory calculations every year showing how large the pay gap is between their male and female employees. The data is collected on April 5 each year. Kathryn Blacker, chapter steward at the Minster, said: “We are proud of our commitment to equality of pay as well as to the Accredited Living wage and this figure for 2019 reinforces our commitment to all forms of equality including gender equality. Nevertheless, it is our aim to maintain this level of gender pay equality and commit to conducting regular reviews of policies and procedures to further promote equality and inclusivity for all.”