LEGENDARY Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant will bring his latest musical collaboration to a popular festival of live music and comedy in East Yorkshire.

Saving Grace, featuring rock icon Plant and fellow vocalist Suzi Dian, will take to the stage on July 10 at Pocklington Arts Centre’s (PAC) fifth Platform Festival. The event is being held over five days, from July 9 to 15, at the town’s Old Station.

Top comedian Omid Djalili will have the audience in stitches when he kicks off the festival on July 9.

Fans of York indie superstars Shed Seven are in for a treat when founding members Rick Witter and Paul Banks play an acoustic set on July 11.

Also that day, famous bagpipe band Red Hot Chilli Pipers will entertain the crowds with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems.

Following the release of their acclaimed UK top 10 album, Restless Minds, country-pop duo Ward Thomas return to the festival on July 11 after their acclaimed performance in 2017.

Former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan, York-born singer-songwriter Twinnie, the New York Brass Band - North Yorkshire’s only contemporary New Orleans inspired Brass Band, 12-piece ukulele collective The Grand Old Uke of York and many more will also be performing at the festival on July 11.

In addition, the internationally acclaimed BBC Big Band and conductor Barry Forgie, will be joined by the vocal talents of Jeff Hooper, for a very special concert on July 14, while renowned guitarist and songwriter Richard Thompson will also be heading to the festival on July 15.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It is PAC’s 20th anniversary and this year’s Platform Festival programme reflects this very special year. Robert Plant is a legendary name in the music scene and it is so exciting that he and the other highly accomplished musicians in Saving Grace will be joining us for such a significant event. There’s no doubt Robert and Saving Grace are the biggest band we’ve ever booked for Platform.

“We strongly believe this year’s line-up is both the best and most star-studded music bill we’ve ever put together.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to view the full line-up and for tickets.