EAST Yorkshire born comedian Richard Herring is once again raising money for a domestic abuse charity on International Women's Day.

For the eighth year in a row, the Pocklington-born star of stage and screen is raising money for Refuge on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8, by answering a predictable question on his Twitter account Richard K Herring@Herring1967: “When is International Men’s Day?”

The comedian takes it upon himself to point out that the day does exist and falls on November 19.

He’s back! On Sunday Richard Herring will return with his incredible #InternationalWomensDay Tweetathon but this time he’ll be streaming live – follow @Herring1987 or visit his @WeAreTiltify page to join in! https://t.co/EIQTTQBpgo pic.twitter.com/zwQflj1bjn — Refuge (@RefugeCharity) March 4, 2020

As he does so, he is calling on his followers to donate to a Tiltify.com page raising money for the women’s charity.

Sadly this year will be his last fundraiser, but he's hoping to raise £50,000.