AN EAST Yorkshire independent school hosted a women’s rugby tournament featuring more than 90 under 18 players.

Organised by the Yorkshire Rugby Football Union, the day of rugby took place at Pocklington School after the original venue for the day had to be changed due to flooding.

Matches were played against Lancashire and Cheshire in a highly competitive tournament, which saw a quarter of players represent their respective counties for the first time.

Sylvia King, chair of U18 Yorkshire Girls, said: “A huge thank you to the team at Pocklington School for stepping in to help us out at extremely short notice for what turned out to be a fantastic day of girls rugby. The players, coaches and spectators all agreed that the facilities were excellent and the help the staff gave us to set everything up in time for the event was tremendous.”

Jonny Wheeler, master i/c rugby at Pocklington School, commented: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to host the event for Yorkshire RFU. Having previously been involved in the North of England girl’s rugby I appreciate just how important these days are to the development of the women and girls’ game.”