As children get back to school after the first half-term break of 2020, parents up and down the country will be faced with the task of helping their kids with numerous pieces of homework. Despite this being a daily occurrence in most households, according to our most recent study 84% of parents admit they struggle to keep up with their kids’ homework syllabus.

Maths was found to be the subject that left us baffled the most. One in three parents admitted they have forgotten the basic formulas that they learnt in school and the difference between rational and irrational numbers remains a mystery to many. But, when dividing and conquering the homework, it seems parents have different specialisms they can capitalise on. Dads were five times more likely to confidently recite the order of the planets but were three times more likely to struggle with English Literature than mums.