As children get back to school after the first half-term break of 2020, parents up and down the country will be faced with the task of helping their kids with numerous pieces of homework. Despite this being a daily occurrence in most households, according to our most recent study 84% of parents admit they struggle to keep up with their kids’ homework syllabus.
Maths was found to be the subject that left us baffled the most. One in three parents admitted they have forgotten the basic formulas that they learnt in school and the difference between rational and irrational numbers remains a mystery to many. But, when dividing and conquering the homework, it seems parents have different specialisms they can capitalise on. Dads were five times more likely to confidently recite the order of the planets but were three times more likely to struggle with English Literature than mums.
In contrast, parents felt most clued up on questions relating to historical figures, with spelling and grammar close behind, suggesting that the age-old rhyme of Henry VIII’s wives doomed fates and the rule ‘i before e except after c’ has clearly stuck.
But while the internet has clearly changed the way in which we live, with educational resources available online at the click of a mouse, spare a thought for previous generations who had to tackle the challenges of homework unaided. Among parents whose kids had grown up without the internet, we discovered that while 8 out of 10 tended to rely on their own knowledge (82%), a cheeky 1% of parents admitted to simply making the answer up and hoping for the best!
As schools increasingly use online platforms for homework tasks, kids and parents nowadays are much more dependent on a fast, reliable internet connection. Three quarters of British parents admitted they would feel frustrated, stressed and worried if their broadband started playing up during homework time. That said, it’s not something we want our kids to necessarily know, especially the Dads amongst us. Our study found that Dads were almost twice as likely than mums to be embarrassed or worried their kids would tell on them if they were caught copying the answer from the internet.
