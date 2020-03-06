A MAN is set to be jailed after carrying out a "savage and cowardly" knife attack in York in broad daylight.

Simon David Winterburn, 40, of no fixed address, appeared at York Crown Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to a Section 20 wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft of a bottle of vodka from a shop.

The attack occurred on Bouthwaite Drive just before 5pm on September 26 last year.

North Yorkshire Police said the victim, a 39-year-old local man, suffered serious facial and hand injuries in the incident.

Detective constable Alastair Foy, of York CID, commented: “Simon Winterburn carried out a savage and cowardly attack with a weapon which caused serious injuries to the victim.

“He slashed the man's face causing a 10cm long wound. The victim also suffered significant stab wounds to his right hand which required surgery.

“The injuries have had a substantial and lasting impact on the victim.”

DC Foy added: “The violent attack took place in broad daylight in a residential area. It left members of the public feeling disgusted and in fear. We are grateful to those who provided information and witness statements to the police and helped to secure the conviction.”

The theft of the vodka occurred at the Co-op store in Acomb on the same day as the attack.

Winterburn was been remanded in custody and will be sentenced in due course.