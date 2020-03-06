NO date has been announced yet for a fresh set of test events to take place at the new LNER Community Stadium.

And a rugby league event planned for March 22 will not go ahead at the venue and will instead take place at Bootham Crescent.

The Press asked if new test events have been scheduled and about work taking place on the floodlights, in response to rumours about delays to the project.

Stadium operator GLL said there are no structural issues with the complex - and that the repositioning of floodlights is part of the plans, ensuring all parts of the pitch are properly lit.

But no dates have been confirmed yet for three test events, which must take place before the venue can open.

A spokesman for GLL said: “At a progress meeting between GLL and stadium contractors Buckingham (BGCL) it was confirmed that the requirements for the test events had not been met.

"Therefore, we have informed the council and the club that the planned match on March 22 cannot go ahead at the stadium.

“GLL understands the frustrations felt and are keen to get the York Community Stadium and Leisure Complex open as soon as possible."

They said that despite bad weather, work is still progressing and that the date of the test events and stadium opening will be revealed once they are confirmed.

He said: “The final stages are always the most frustrating days of any complex construction project.

"There are no structural issues with the scheme – the completed work will be of the required high standard and we’re working hard to put in the finishing touches and get all the right certification before a game can be played.

“Despite poor weather, progress continues to be made towards completion and we shall be providing further details on the timing of the test events and the stadium opening date once confirmed.

“The finished stadium and leisure centre will be a beacon for York and the city’s football and rugby clubs and GLL are totally committed to delivering and operating these first class facilities for York.”

Tickets for the double header are available online from York City Knights ticket office.