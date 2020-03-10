MAXINE GORDON meets the Yorkshire mum and daughter using social media to boost our mental health

TO look at her confident, smiling pose, you'd think Lauryn Ellis hadn't a care in the world.

But behind that polished exterior lies another story – one of mental health problems brought about by bullying.

Lauryn, 21, struggled with anxiety after being picked on at school and college.

"I had panic attacks every time I left the house. In the end, I couldn't go round to see my boyfriend, and my friends had to come to see me," says Lauryn, of Driffield, East Yorkshire.

"I didn't have a social life for two years and missed out on a big part of my younger life."

When doctors suggested putting her on Beta blockers, Lauryn's mum, Tina, took matters into her own hands.

She introduced Lauryn to a variety of techniques to help ease her anxiety, including meditation, the use of positive affirmations, and listening to motivational speakers. Lauryn also began to pay more attention to her lifestyle, focusing on healthy eating and exercise.

It was no quick fix – but it worked. Today, Lauryn is a successful social media influencer, with more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. She gets paid by fashion brands to promote their products to her followers and runs her own online courses teaching others how to build their social media profiles and monetise them.

Now she has brought out a book aimed at helping other people cope with anxiety – Greatest Gift My Mother Gave Me: Heal Yourself, which is available online, (Amazon, £1.49).

Lauryn says: "I tell my story, of what I went through, and then I talk in depth about all the different techniques – that Mum showed me – that helped me recover.

"I am a completely different person now. Before, I couldn't leave the house and was a nervous wreck all the time. I could not go anywhere without having a panic attack. Now I travel on my own and go to lots of events. It's given me back my life."

Lauryn plans to continue building up her following on social media and, ideally, would like to be a successful singer. She has already recorded a single – Questions – that has been on local radio.

Meanwhile, mum Tina, 50, is carving her own role as a social media influencer and personality via her Facebook page Feeling Fab at 50, which has almost 7,000 followers.

Tina, a former newspaper sales executive, set up her own business Vitential, selling nutritional supplements, before switching to focus on women's health and wellbeing.

Her new supplements line, Ladyrejuve, is aimed at women between 45 and 60 – the target market for her social media posts.

She has also published an e-book, The Ultimate Guide To Feeling Fab at 50, (Amazon, 99p).

"It's aimed at women going through the menopause. In it, I spell out my MENO action plan – that's an acronym for Mind, Exercise, Nutrition and Organisation. These are four key areas that, if used daily, can help with symptoms of menopause."

Tina is evangelical about helping women navigate this stage of their life successfully, acknowledging it can be a challenging time.

"There's the menopause, children leaving home, and trying to find a new purpose in life," begins Tina. "The message is we are no longer old at 50. We are a lot younger than what our grandmothers and mothers were like at 50. That's my message. We are a different generation and this is a chance to have a fresh start. We can think positively. We are not 20, but we are still young at 50."

Tina says the book has not been written for profit, but to "help people". She adds: "There is such a reliance on anti depressant tablets – and that is clearly not working."

She said little steps could lead to big changes. "You want to start every day in the right direction. Changing our habits is a slow process, but within a month you start to see some results. That's what happened with Lauryn and she never looked back."

Following tips from Lauryn, Tina is now working with brands in a bid to monetise her Facebook page. She says: "I have done a couple of collaborations and I can target women from my age range in the same way as on Instagram."

Both she and Lauryn accept that social media has its good and bad side.

Lauryn points out that in her book she talks about social media pressures and how to overcome them. She adds: "Social media is not real – Instagram isn't real life; it's just a still image from a moment in someone's day."

Tina believes the days of trolls spreading their hate on social media may be numbered.

"I don't think it is as bad as it used to be. The person who puts out the hate is now being jumped on.

"But it is all part of the journey. If you want to put yourself out there, you have to take the rough with the smooth.

"There are always going to be people saying nasty things but, the way we look at it, these people have insecurities that make them resent other people, and that is very sad."

Follow Lauryn on Instagram at @laursellis

Check out Tina on Facebook @FeelingFabAt50