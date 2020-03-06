YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy says he will meet with the housing minister - to urge him to reject plans for a housing development near Askham Bog.

And he will write a letter to the minister, which he hopes will be signed by other MPs, calling for the council's decision to refuse planning permission to be respected.

Developer Barwood wants to build more than 500 homes on land next to the nature reserve.

City of York Council turned down their plans last year. But the developer appealed the decision and a planning inquiry was held in York in November 2019.

The planning inspector will now make a recommendation to the Secretary of State - who will make a decision on the application.

Conservative MP Julian Sturdy objected to the development plans.

He has now said: “I am arranging a meeting with the Housing Minister, Chris Pincher, who I am informed is handling the developer’s appeal on behalf of the Secretary of State.

"At this meeting I will argue firmly that City of York Council’s decision to unanimously reject the Askham Bog application must be upheld.

"We are sadly not privy to the appeal inspector’s recommendation to the Secretary of State, which is not disclosed until after a decision has been made, but it would be very concerning if this went against the views of both the council planning committee and local people.

"I have received the support of several other North Yorkshire MPs, who have been contacted by their constituents, who are similarly concerned by the threat to this vital part of Yorkshire’s natural heritage.

"I am therefore also drafting a joint letter to the Housing Minister, which I will circulate to other MPs for signature, calling on him to respect the wishes of residents in York and across the county who want to protect Yorkshire’s environment.”

Sir David Attenborough has called for the bog to be protected and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, which runs the nature reserve, has fought the housing plans.

But Barwood claims their scheme would protect the bog.

A decision on the inquiry is expected in the next few months.