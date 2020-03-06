A YORK pensioner has been forced to move out of her rented home - after discovering a live rat in her bathroom.

And she is unhappy with her letting agency after it said it couldn't remove the unwelcome visitor for her - instead directing her to a private pest controller, which she says she can't afford.

Rosina Shapley, who rents a bungalow in Brecksfield, Skelton, discovered the rodent in her bathroom on Sunday.

The 68-year-old said: “I’ve got no idea how the rat got there, there must be a hole in there somewhere.

“I can’t even use my own bathroom now.

“I have lived in this bungalow for seven-and-a-half years now and I have never seen anything like this.”

Rosina contacted her letting agency, Yorkshire Housing, to ask if it would come out and remove the rat from the bungalow.

However, she said the agency told her it couldn't help.

Now Rosina says she has been forced to move in with a friend temporarily.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Housing told The Press: “The health and safety of our customers is our priority and in instances where the customer has a situation with pest control, we refer them to specialists.

“However, if the customer advises us of any particular vulnerabilities or risks, for example not being well or disabled, our teams would visit the customer.

“We are fully committed to our customers and will continue to provide the best service, support and advice.

“Unfortunately, the recent heavy rains have affected the land water dikes and the rivers, both are full at the moment, which can also result in situations like this.”

Once Rosina reported the rat to Yorkshire Housing, the agency referred the tennant to pest control organisation Rentokil.

But Rentokil quoted her £125 to come and remove the rat from her bungalow.

Rosina, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, said: “I can’t afford those sort of prices.

“I’m a pensioner. I don’t have that sort of money to spend."

Referring to Yorkshire Housing, she added: “This is their property so it should be dealt with.”

Since discovering the rat in her home, Rosina has been living with one of her friends in the Clifton area.

She added: “Things like this shouldn’t be happening in this day and age.

“With the types of diseases rats could have, I can’t go in there until it has gone.”

Yorkshire Housing manages more than 18,000 affordable and social rent homes across 20 local authorities throughout the whole of Yorkshire.