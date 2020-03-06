THE bill for cleaning up York’s former gasworks site prior to its planned redevelopment with 625 apartments will come to £6.9 million, the developers have revealed.
They say the costs will be so high because it will be a highly complex operation at the site in Heworth Green.
It will include removing a landmark gasholder, replacing live supply pipes on Eboracum Way and putting them underground, cleaning the soil and other infrastructure demolition work.
News of the clean-up bill emerged after The Press reported yesterday that councillors are being recommended by officers to approve the project, subject to conditions, at a City of York Council planning committee meeting next Thursday.
A spokesperson for North Star said: “This is a very complex and costly site to bring forward.
"Our proposals mean that this can finally happen after previous plans over the last decade have stalled and could not be delivered due to the huge work and cost to remediate the site.
“Our vision for the site will not only deliver 625 much-needed new homes, but also offer a community hub, new park and a sustainable and vibrant new community as we can finally develop this eyesore brownfield site after many years of laying vacant despite previous failed attempts.”