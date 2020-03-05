A MAN has been arrested as part of a counter-terrorism investigation in York today, police have confirmed.

A 21-year-old was arrested in Boroughbridge Road, York, on suspicion of possessing documents likely to be useful to a terrorist.

It follows an incident earlier today (Thursday) on Boroughbridge Road in York when bomb disposal experts attended a property following a suspect item being discovered.

The road was closed for a considerable time but has since reopened.

West Yorkshire Police said the man, from York, has been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

An address in York is being searched in connection to the incident.

Police say the arrest was pre-planned and they were responding to intelligence.

In a statement, it said: "A number of local residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure while examinations were ongoing. The cordon has been lifted and the roads have reopened.

"We would like to thank local people for their patience during this operation."

A spokesman for Kiwi Hairdressers said they were shocked to hear the news.

She said: "We were told by the police to close the shop and evacuated earlier this morning for around 90 minutes.

"We kind of had an idea what was going on but you never expect something so serious to happen here.

"Thankfully the road is back open and we are open for business again."

Hayley Owen is a funeral director on Boroughbridge Road, close to where the police and bomb disposal team were working this morning.

She was shocked to hear of the arrest. "You really don't expect this kind of thing on Boroughbridge Road," she said, adding: "Maybe it will eventually turn out to be a false alarm -- we can but hope."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they were liaising with the police throughout the investigation.

Earlier today, (Thursday), North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Following the discovery of a suspect item at a residential property on Boroughbridge Road, York, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been called to provide specialist advice to the Police."

More to follow.