A SERIES of short films premiered in York covering challenging subjects which impact young people, such as cyber bullying and revenge porn.

Spark:York, the social space and street food hub made of 20-foot shipping containers in Piccadilly, hosted a project by youth charity Polarized Youth which saw actors, film makers and location owners from York involved in creating the series of films.

Polarized Youth director, Kate Allen, said: “Our charity works with young people between 11 and 19.

“Part of our work is to produce educational resources such as workshops and pop-up events related to Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE) and Citizenship.

"There’s a lot of social stigma surrounding relationships and sexual health. We hope the And Cut… films will open up dialogue and help young people should they ever face these situations.”

The films, made by York video production company InkBlot, follow characters faced with decisions and then reacting to what happens next.

Viewers can test out the scenarios by selecting different actions which then leads to different consequences. The project uses the latest technology in storyboarding, scheduling and even a digital clapperboard app to keep it fresh.

Mike Leigh Cooper of InkBlot Films, said: “Because of the sensitive nature of the subject matter, we’ve worked closely with Polarized Youth, giving them all the necessary information to be able to approve everything in advance."

His colleague Jay Sillence said: “We’ve covered so many aspects of video production from scriptwriting to directing, animation to editing. The cast have been perfect to work with. They have really made our words come to life.”

The actor Liam French, who plays Dan in the film, said: “I hope that if they ever get into a similar situation, they would make the right decision.” The films will be available to schools and youth groups from spring this year.