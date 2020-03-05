A ROAD in York is closed - and the bomb disposal team is on the scene - after a suspect item was discovered, police have said.

North Yorkshire Police today (Thursday) tweeted: "Following the discovery of a suspect item at a residential property on Boroughbridge Road, York , the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have been called to provide specialist advice to the Police.

"A small cordon is currently in place as a precautionary measure while examinations are ongoing. We will provide an updated in due course."

Dave Barker, employee at the Hayley Owner funeral directors in Boroughbridge Road, said: "The whole street has been evacuated.

"Police came into the building and told us we needed to leave. Kiwi Hairdressers next door has also been evacuated.

"Residents have been told to leave their house. It's a standstill.

"Hopefully it can get resolved soon."

In a tweet, The Mount School said: "There is a police cordon currently in place on Boroughbridge Road between Ouseburn Avenue and Shirley Avenue.

"Please avoid this area if you are driving into school, and keep watch for alerts from North Yorkshire Police."