AVIVA'S boss has said the insurance giant - one of York's biggest employers - has made good progress but has more to do, as he announced its 2019 financial results.

Chief executive officer Maurice Tulloch confirmed the full-year results this morning which saw Aviva’s operating profit climb by six per cent to stand at £3,184 million.

Aviva employs 2,000 people in the city where it has its Pensions and Life Assurance HQ.

He said: "In 2019, we set out our priorities and financial targets, strengthened our leadership team and remained focused on helping our customers prepare for a better future. We’ve made good progress, but there is much more to do.

"Our return on equity was 14.3 per cent and operating profit increased six per cent to a record £3.2 billion.

"Our capital position remains strong and resilient at a 206 per cent Solvency cover ratio. The Board has increased the full year dividend by three per cent to 30.9 pence per share.

"Customers are choosing Aviva to help them save for their future, draw a secure income in retirement and insure what

matters most to them. In 2019, we increased customer numbers by two per centre to 33.4 million, and improved customer satisfaction levels.

"In general insurance, sales are up two per cent and the outlook is positive in the majority of our markets. In our major life businesses, we have increased customer net inflows and grown assets by nine per cent to £417 billion. Aviva Investors secured third party net inflows of £2.3 billion on the back of strong investment performance."

Looking to the future, he said: "My objective is to run Aviva better. We will improve business performance and enhance returns through disciplined action on expenses and underwriting.

"We will focus capital and resources where we can achieve competitive advantage and strong returns and we will take robust action across the portfolio where our performance falls short or where we can see a better way of delivering value to our shareholders."