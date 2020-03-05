CHILDREN from around York have been showing off their costumes as they take part in the World Book Day celebrations today.
The annual event allows children to dress up as a character from their favourite book.
World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.
It’s also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading.
This year is the 23rd annual World Book Day.
Meanwhile at one York school there's a special treat in store today.
Keep your photos coming in to ed.horner@newsquest.co.uk
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment