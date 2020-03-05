CHILDREN from around York have been showing off their costumes as they take part in the World Book Day celebrations today.

The annual event allows children to dress up as a character from their favourite book.

World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.

It’s also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and reading.

This year is the 23rd annual World Book Day.

Meanwhile at one York school there's a special treat in store today.

Keep your photos coming in to ed.horner@newsquest.co.uk